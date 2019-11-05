Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Wanda C. Jennings


1930 - 2019
Wanda C. Jennings Obituary
Wanda C. Jennings, 89, Decatur, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Decatur July 2, 1930, to the late Forrest F. and Imogene (Black) Badders. On Feb. 11, 1950, she married Kenneth D. Jennings; he preceded her in death March 18, 2016.
Wanda worked as a teller at Decatur Bank & Trust and a waitress at the Pioneer Restaurant before her retirement. She loved her family and enjoyed reading, crafts, painting and traveling with her husband.
Among survivors are a son, Mike (Kelli) Jennings of Decatur; two grandchildren, Christie Fomby of Fort Wayne and Ryan (Lisa) Jennings of Van Wert, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Fomby, Bryson, Kaylee and Ashlyn Jennings; a sister-in-law, Jayne Foreman of Decatur; brother-in-law, Larry (Janet) Jennings of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Virginia.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, with visitation prior from 2-4 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Family LifeCare-Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019
