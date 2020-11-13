Wanda G. Borchers, 94, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born in Lima, Ohio. Nov. 30, 1925, to the late Everett and Esther (Derringer) Priddy. On Aug. 28, 1947, Wanda married James R. Borchers; he preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2012.
Wanda was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, the Builders Sunday school class and Agape Circle. She was a prayer warrior, believing in the power of prayer. She was a homemaker and also worked for the Ohio Gas Company in Lima.
Among survivors are her daughter, Judy (Barry) Secaur of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Rene Borchers of Decatur; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on-the-way.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Borchers; and three sisters.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Ernie Suman will officiating. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, and from 12-1 p.m. Sunday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
