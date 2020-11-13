1/1
Wanda G. (Priddy) Borchers
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda G. Borchers, 94, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born in Lima, Ohio. Nov. 30, 1925, to the late Everett and Esther (Derringer) Priddy. On Aug. 28, 1947, Wanda married James R. Borchers; he preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2012.
Wanda was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, the Builders Sunday school class and Agape Circle. She was a prayer warrior, believing in the power of prayer. She was a homemaker and also worked for the Ohio Gas Company in Lima.
Among survivors are her daughter, Judy (Barry) Secaur of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Rene Borchers of Decatur; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on-the-way.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Borchers; and three sisters.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Ernie Suman will officiating. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, and from 12-1 p.m. Sunday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved