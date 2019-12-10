|
Wanda June (Neadstine) Layson, 97, Hudson, Florida, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Bearcreek Nursing Home in Hudson. Wanda was born in Adams County June 1, 1922, to the late William and Myrtle (Everhart) Neadstine.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor Jonathon Crandall officiating.
Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019