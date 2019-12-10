Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Decatur Cemetery
Wanda June (Neadstine) Layson


1922 - 2019
Wanda June (Neadstine) Layson Obituary
Wanda June (Neadstine) Layson, 97, Hudson, Florida, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Bearcreek Nursing Home in Hudson. Wanda was born in Adams County June 1, 1922, to the late William and Myrtle (Everhart) Neadstine.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor Jonathon Crandall officiating.
Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
