Wanda M. Smith, 93, Decatur, a former longtime resident of Monroe, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Adams County May 20, 1927, to the late William F. and Florence (Snell) Baxter. On April 9, 1944, she married Harvey L. Smith; after 66 years, he preceded her in death April 2, 2011.
She was a member of St. John Family Worship Center in Vera Cruz and also attended St. Luke Church in rural Adams County.
Wanda was the co-owner, along with her late husband, of Smith Trailer Sales, which started in 1959 behind their home in Monroe and is still in operation to this day.
Among survivors are her two sons, Rodney L. (Lori) Smith of Fort Wayne and Roger W. (Pamela) Smith of Monroe; two daughters, Arvilla (Thomas) Ripley of Lexington, Kentucky, and Janet Omspach of Monroe; daughter-in-law, Donna J. Smith of Decatur; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald L. Smith, Sept. 6, 2013; two brothers, Bob Baxter and Bill Baxter; and three grandchildren.
A private family burial was held in the Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor Don Rentschler officiating.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering will be held later this fall.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

