Warren E. "Mort" Kneuss, 92, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Adams County July 11, 1927, to the late Victor J. and Edith O. (Pusey) Kneuss. On June 25, 1950, he married Rose M. Merriman; she preceded him in death Oct. 23, 2008.
He was in the United States Army during World War II. Warren served in county government for 20 years. He was deputy sheriff for eight years, and served 12 years as the county assessor. He then had his own oil business for the Berne and Decatur area for 22 years.
He was a lifelong resident of Adams County and an active member of the Cornerstone Community Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43, life member of the Decatur Optimist Club, of which he served as secretary for eight years, was an avid Democrat and served on the Decatur Cemetery Board for six years.
Among survivors are two daughters, Cynthia A. (Arthur D.) Hill and Alicia M. Kneuss, both of Decatur; one sister, Mary Alice Kneuss of Ridgecrest, California; one grandson, Alexander (Brittany) Hill; and one great-grandson, Hunter Hill.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis (Joseph) Wittwer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cornerstone Community Church, with Military Rites performed by American Legion Post 43. Pastor Kenneth Hogg will officiate and burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with an Optimist Memorial Service at 7:45 p.m., and from 10-a.m. Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the Cornerstone Community Church or Honor Flight.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020