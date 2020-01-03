|
Wayne L. Scherry, 70, Convoy, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Allen County Jan. 11, 1949, to Dorothy I. (Strahm) Scherry and the late Harold W. Scherry. He married Kimberly R. Clifton June 27, 1998, in Van Wert, Ohio.
Wayne served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam.
He attended The Bridge Community Church in Decatur.
Wayne retired as a quality engineer, having worked for several different firms.
He loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's events. He was an avid knife collector and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. Wayne loved Star Wars, The Grinch and The Polar Express, and passed this love along to his children and grandchildren. He was also a Ford man.
Among survivors are his wife, Kim Scherry of Convoy; mother, Dorothy Scherry of Decatur; daughter, Alison (Craig) Yoder of Berne; two sons, Ben Scherry and Joel Scherry, both of Decatur; step-daughter, Annie (Brian) Brecht of Van Wert; step-son, Jason (Kacee) Kreischer of Scott, Ohio; sister, Karen (Harold) Rumschlag of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Avery (Calvin) Conant, Keagan Yoder, Kamden Yoder, Kennedy Scherry, Reese Scherry, Addison Yoder, Brock Scherry, Bristol Scherry; and five step-grandchildren, Braden Brecht, Lauren Brecht, Brody Brecht, Claire Kreischer and Paislee Kreischer.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Dave Fox and Pastor Craig Yoder officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, Ohio, with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur.
Visitation will be from 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Adams County Community Foundation-Cancer Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020