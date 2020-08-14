1/1
Wendy J. Striker
1955 - 2020
Wendy J. Striker, 64, Berne, passed away early Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born in Adams County Dec. 10, 1955, to the late Ernest and Eileen Sprunger. She married Tod Striker Oct. 26, 1990; he survives in Berne. Wendy was a 1974 graduate of South Adams High School.
She was employed at Berco in Berne for 27 years. She then worked at Berne Community Markets as the produce manger for 10 years before retiring this year.
Among survivors are two daughters, Lindsey (Tyler) Sherman of Lafayette, Indiana, and Laura Brown of Tempe, Arizona; son, John (Emily) Striker of Liberty Center, Indiana; sister, Becky (Steve) Billington; three brothers, Mark Sprunger, Dale (Sue) Sprunger and Tom Sprunger; mother- and father-in-law, Rosalyn (Bo) Neuenschwander of Berne; and three granddaughters, McKenzie, Scarlett and Fiona Striker
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Doug Meshberger.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, and an hour before services Tuesday, all at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
AUG
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 849-5060
