William "Bill" Bleeke, 70, Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born in Syracuse, Indiana, April 17, 1949, to the late Justin "Jud" and Elizabeth "Libby" (Causer) Bleeke. Bill was united in marriage to Debra Whitaker June 12, 1999, in Cleo's garden. They would have been married almost 20 years before Bill's passing.

He was a member of Wallen Baptist Church currently known as Headwaters Church on Wallen Road. Bill retired from Phoenix America as a Magnetic Engineer in 2014. At the time of his retirement he held 13 patents. He was an ardent sailor, spending the majority of his time on Lake Wawasee. He also taught his wife Debbie the joys of sailing and though she had a fear of the water, she had no fear with him at the helm of the boat. In his later years, he learned the joys of being a grandparent. He also loved backpacking and had many humorous stories to share.

Among survivors are his wife, Debra Bleeke of Fort Wayne; daughter, Cassidy (Cory) Sevier of Brown County; two sisters, Pamela (Lonn) Dayton of San Ramon, CA and LouAnn (Duane) Myers of Montrose, Colorado; brother, Daniel Bleeke of Decatur; three grandchildren, Isia Louise Sevier, Billy David Sevier and Esther Pearl Sevier; and nieces and nephews, Chad Bleeke, Scott Bleeke, Tiffany Outlaw, Corey Aguilar and Kyle Serzen.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Bleeke.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Headwaters Church, 1001 W. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with Pastor John Suciu officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday, also at the church.

Preferred memorials can be made to Headwaters Church or Holt International.