William E. "Moss" Whitright, 65, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur Aug. 9, 1955, to the late Harold E. "Beany" and Mary Alice (Kintz) Whitright. On July 18, 1997, he married Sue E. Alberding.
He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where he was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and Lector. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. J.J. Seimetz Council 864, where he served as Past Grand Knight, and was also a member of its 4th Degree Assembly 257.
Bill served on the Board of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery and was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society. He was active in the pro-life movement and was a board member for the Hope Clinic. He and his wife, Sue, were volunteers for the American Red Cross.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, Bellmont High School Class of 1973 and Reppert's School of Auctioneering. He worked for the City of Decatur with the Water Department for 33 years, retiring in 2010. He was a Realtor for Krueckeberg Auction & Realty. He sat on the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Decatur. He was also a Little League baseball coach.
Moss was a man of faith, lover of life and didn't know a stranger. He was a socializer and loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, playing cards, IU, singing, playing guitar and happy hours. Above all else, he loved being a grandpa and being around children. He lit up a room when he walked in and will be missed by all who knew him.
Among survivors are his wife of 23 years, Sue Whitright of Decatur; two sons, Steve F. Schumm and Brad M. (Katie) Schumm, both of Decatur; two brothers, John (Maralee) Whitright and Jim (Phyllis) Whitright; five grandchildren, Madison, Sophia, Ella, Josie and Mia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12-5 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary, followed by the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy, at 5 p.m. The K of C 4th Degree Honor Guard will post from 2-4 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Vincent De Paul Society.
