William F. Kruse, 84, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Millers at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Columbia City. He was born in Decatur July 28, 1935, at the family home of the late William F. and Frances L. (Metzger) Kruse. On Nov. 28, 1959, he married Anna Marie Lengerich; after 58 years she preceded him in death Oct. 11, 2018.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. A 1954 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School, he received a Bachelor of Biochemistry from St. Joseph's College Rensselaer.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander from 1959-1965.
Bill was the President of Wolf Industries in Celina, Ohio, from 1973-1982 and then was the Vice President of Sales for Bentz Metal Products in Fort Wayne.
Among survivors are a son, Bryan W. (Kandance) Kruse of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Sherry L. Kruse of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Frederick A. Lengerich of Monroe; two sisters-in-law, Mary M. (Lewis) Mallott of Collinsville, Illinois, and Joyce E. (Daniel) Schnitz of Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne W. Kruse, April 14, 2009; and a brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Father David Ruppert will officiate and Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. A luncheon will follow in the Parish Hall.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m., and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the St. Mary's Parish Hall.
Inurnment will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Masses or St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019