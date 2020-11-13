William Blain "Bill" Stuckey, 71, Decatur, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 9, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Fort Wayne, following a recent diagnosis of cancer. Bill was born in Decatur Jan. 15, 1949, to the late Elmo and Naomi (Walters) Stuckey. He was united in marriage to Regina Norsworthy in Paducah, Kentucky, July 13, 1974; she preceded him in death Jan. 12, 2020.
Bill was an honorably discharged member of the Army National Guard.
He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge 571 in Decatur and he just recently joined the 50 year membership club. He was also a member of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, as well as the Mizpah Shrine in Fort Wayne. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 1311 in Decatur and the American Legion Post 43.
Bill was a 1967 graduate of Adams Central High School. Following graduation, he enrolled at Ball State University in Muncie, graduating in 1971 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He then worked for CTS in a supervisory role and moved several times for the company. Bill was then employed by Franklin Electric in Bluffton as a production supervisor, retiring in 2009.
He was a beloved "Paw Paw" to his five grandchildren, and companion to his numerous dogs over the years. Bill was an avid golfer all his life. Giving back to his community was important to Bill. He volunteered countless hours with the Masonic Lodge fundraisers and served on the Architectural Committee for the City of Decatur. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, along with being a faithful cheerleader for the Chicago Bears and IU sports programs.
Among survivors are a son, Jarred Dwain (Allison) Stuckey of Fort Wayne; daughter, Blaine Elizabeth (Adam) Biggs of Fort Wayne; brother, Ronald (Patsy) Stuckey of Monroe; and five grandchildren, Kelsey Stuckey, Jackson Biggs, Lillian Stuckey, Tatum Biggs and John Stuckey.
A Masonic Service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, followed by a Celebrant Service. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at a later date at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Shriner Children's Hospital; or an animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
