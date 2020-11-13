1/1
William "Bill" Stuckey
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Blain "Bill" Stuckey, 71, Decatur, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 9, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Fort Wayne, following a recent diagnosis of cancer. Bill was born in Decatur Jan. 15, 1949, to the late Elmo and Naomi (Walters) Stuckey. He was united in marriage to Regina Norsworthy in Paducah, Kentucky, July 13, 1974; she preceded him in death Jan. 12, 2020.
Bill was an honorably discharged member of the Army National Guard.
He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge 571 in Decatur and he just recently joined the 50 year membership club. He was also a member of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, as well as the Mizpah Shrine in Fort Wayne. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 1311 in Decatur and the American Legion Post 43.
Bill was a 1967 graduate of Adams Central High School. Following graduation, he enrolled at Ball State University in Muncie, graduating in 1971 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He then worked for CTS in a supervisory role and moved several times for the company. Bill was then employed by Franklin Electric in Bluffton as a production supervisor, retiring in 2009.
He was a beloved "Paw Paw" to his five grandchildren, and companion to his numerous dogs over the years. Bill was an avid golfer all his life. Giving back to his community was important to Bill. He volunteered countless hours with the Masonic Lodge fundraisers and served on the Architectural Committee for the City of Decatur. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, along with being a faithful cheerleader for the Chicago Bears and IU sports programs.
Among survivors are a son, Jarred Dwain (Allison) Stuckey of Fort Wayne; daughter, Blaine Elizabeth (Adam) Biggs of Fort Wayne; brother, Ronald (Patsy) Stuckey of Monroe; and five grandchildren, Kelsey Stuckey, Jackson Biggs, Lillian Stuckey, Tatum Biggs and John Stuckey.
A Masonic Service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, followed by a Celebrant Service. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at a later date at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Shriner Children's Hospital; or an animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
05:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved