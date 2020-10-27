Wilma I. Nash, 89, Decatur, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Portland, Indiana, Sept. 11, 1931, to the late Dwight E. and Mary Elsie (Jones) Whitacre. Wilma was united in marriage to Harold J. Nash May 27, 1950, in Decatur; he preceded her in death June 19, 2004.
She was a graduate of Portland High School, and attended Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring, Florida, where she was the Word and Sacrament leader. She was a former longtime member of Zion United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir and was a former Sunday school teacher and youth fellowship leader. She also attended St. Marks United Methodist Church in Decatur.
Wilma worked for Sears as a shipping clerk for more than 19 years, retiring in 1985. She also was employed part-time at the Mynett Music Store in Fort Wayne for six years.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed searching for and adding to her music box collection and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Among survivors are her daughters, Gwendolyn (Don) Lamley of Mission, Texas, Linda Cohee of Summer Shade, Kentucky, and Cathleen (Timothy) Berkshire of Decatur; sons, Michael A. (Lila) Nash of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Patrick A. (Lisa) Nash of Decatur; two sisters, Grace Garner and Kathryn Heiby, both of Portland; sister-in-law, Arlene Nash of Joplin, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Williams and Anne Marsh.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Randy Rossman officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service Thursday, also at the funeral home.
Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana or The American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.