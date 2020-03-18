Adele Mary Scivally went home to her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2020.

Adele Mary Rudolph Scivally was born on January 19, 1939 in Fosters Canal, Louisiana. She grew up and lived In New Orleans, Louisiana until she moved to Texas in 1971. Her parents were Angelina Brunell Mendez and Martin Rudolph, Sr.

Adele lived in Deer Park, Texas and was married to Samuel Edward Scivally in 1971. She was a long time member of San Jacinto Baptist Church in Deer Park, Texas. She was an outgoing active member of the church and Sunday school class. She enjoyed her friends and looked forward to Sunday lunches after church. Adele received her first communion at Saint Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Adele enjoyed traveling and sharing her Cajun French Heritage. Adele also enjoyed making all types of crafts and spending quality time with family and grandchildren.

Adele loved to laugh and dance to 50's Rock n Roll, along with listening to French and Zydeco music. She was fluent in French and enjoyed cooking and sharing her family famous Creole Gumbo.

Adele was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Edward Scivally, Jr.; sister, Veronica "Bonnie" Belaire; and son, Douglas Alan Tacy. Left to treasure her in memory are sons, Daniel Dean Tacy and wife, Tonya Lynn, David Edward Scivally, and Donnie Keith Scivally; brothers, Herman Mendez and Gabriel Mendez; sister, Debbie Hoppe; and her eleven grandchildren, Dustin Tacy, Raymond Tacy, Brandon Tacy, Stephanie Tacy, Samantha Scivally, Madison Scivally, Sydney Scivally, David Scivally, Jr., Mason Scivally, Clay Scivally, and LeeAnn Scivally.

Services were handled by Grand View Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.