Betty Jean Deisch Averitt,81,of Deer Park, Texas passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Born January 4, 1938,Betty loved her family beyond words. But some would say she loved garage sales more. There wasn't much that she couldn't find, clean up and resell at one of her many garage sales or at her resale shop "Betty's Bargain Barn". She spent her adult life working in accounting with multiple auto dealerships, finally retiring in 2011 from Texas Hobby Auto Auction.

Betty is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Patsy Ruth; husband, Bill Averitt; mother, Ruth Jones; step-father, W.A. Jones;father, Thomas Deisch; brothers, Tommy, Robert and James Earl Deisch.

She is lovingly survived by son, Joe Stanton and wife Donna; grandsons, Dustin and Hunter Stanton. Also left to cherish her memory are her sister, Nancy Norman; sister-in-law, Teresa Drisch along with many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

The family will recieve friends for visitation at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. The Funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15,2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Forest Park