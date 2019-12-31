Billie D. Fife Cook, 92, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas. Billie served 20 years as the Director of Civil Defense (Emergency Management); 5 years as the Business Manager for the U.S. Women's Volleyball Team; Mayor Protem for 4 different Mayor terms in Pasadena; Sister City Liaison for Hadano, Japan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leon Fife and her son, Robert Wesley Fife. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Bowden W. Cook Sr.; children, Joseph Wayne Fife and Patricia Carlson, Glenn Marcus Fife and daughter-in-love Aracely, Cheri Fife Wantland and husband Gary; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (some by blood all by love).

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at South Main Baptist Church in Pasadena. A private interment will be held at a later date.