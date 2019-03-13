Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy W. Bramblett.

Billy Wayne Bramblett, 88, of Deer Park, Texas, passed away on March 12, 2019, in Pasadena, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Bell.

Born in Stephenville, Texas, on February 17, 1931, he was the son of Oten E. Bramblett and Lucinda I. Driver. Billy proudly served his country in the United States National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. He then went on to work as an accountant and an account supervisor for R & R Consultants. Billy was a member of the Deer Park Senior Citizens and Cove Baptist Church. He was very friendly and always greeted everyone with a wave. Billy will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Arledge; his wife, Billie Bramblett; and his siblings, Vernon Bramblett, Gladys Britt, Thelma Robertson, Elvis Bramblett, and Juanita Morris.

He is survived by his children, Ronald C. Bramblett and wife Lane of Easley, Tony W. Bramblett and wife Debbie of Bridge City, and Stephen M. Bramblett and wife Susan of Deer Park; his 10 grandchildren; and his numerous great-grandchildren.