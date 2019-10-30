Carl W. Battle of Deer Park, Tx. passed peacefully on October 29, 2019. He was born in Clyde, North Carolina, the 3rd of nine boys. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and belonged to The Grand Lodge of Pasadena No. 1155. He enjoyed world traveling with his wife, and spending time in Wimberly with his family and friends. He was a pool shark and looked forward to a round of golf. He was also very accomplished at woodworking. He celebrated 73 years of marriage to Betty Jean Battle. His passion was Champion Papers, retiring after 54 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Betty, his children, David Battle and wife Susan and Gina McKnight and husband David, with 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.