On February 16, 2019, Carolyn Chemin left her earthly home for her heavenly home. She was born in Independence, Iowa, on November 26, 1940. She spent 35 years as a registered nurse and was a caring lady who loved donating to animal shelters and the American Veterans. She also loved reading, her involvement with the dog club and her church group activities. Carolyn is survived by her son Chris Chemin, her daughter- in- law Jennifer Chemin, her brother Mike Hoskins and her sister Janet Rice. She was preceded death by her husband Kenneth Chemin, her children Steven Read, Chris Read, and Cheryl Sloan and her parents Deane Hoskins and Arlouine Smith. Carolyn will be missed by many