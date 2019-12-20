On December 20, 2019, Carolyn (Easter) Childress passed away peacefully and went home to be with God. She was born on April 4, 1932 in Scottsville, KY. She was preceded in death by her mother Viola (Wagoner) Easter, her father Herbert Easter, her sister Barbara (Easter) Richardson, and her loving husband of 63 years, Clarence Edward Childress. She is survived by her sons, Mark Edward Childress and wife Carrie, Steven Wayne Childress, and wife Lori. Her grandchildren Nicolette Amber Childress, Lauren Elizabeth Childress, Derek and Kayla Atkins, Tyler Smith, Kara Smith, and her great grandson Caden Mark Childress. Carolyn was a long time member of Deer Park United Methodist Church. She volunteered in the church office for many years and was a volunteer in the church's food bank for 25 years. Carolyn was an avid reader. Her and Clarence (Chili) enjoyed many wonderful years of travel together. Carolyn will be remembered for the love she had for her friends and most of all the love she had for her family. Visitation and Funeral will be at Grand View Funeral Home in Deer Park, TX with date and time TBA.