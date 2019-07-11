Charles Robert Merrill, 76, of Deer Park, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home July 8, 2019.

Charles was born in a bank building in Gulfport, Mississippi on May 9, 1943 to Charles Alonzo and Mary Ernestine Merrill. He attended Galena Park High School where he met his wife, Deloris Ann Bell. Together they enjoyed 55 years of marriage and had two children, Jennifer Merrill Babin and Kenneth Robert Merrill.

Charles had a long career in printing and reprographics sales, working for companies over the years that included Jungels, Inc., Fuji, International Paper and Texas Type. He was passionate about his customers and colleagues, building life long friendships with many of them. Charles also loved his family and family history, and enjoyed traveling to Gulfport each year for a big family reunion. Many customers, colleagues and cousins called Charles their friend.

Charles is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife Deloris, his son Kenneth and daughter-in-law Donna, his daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Alex, his brother Pete and sister-in-law Ramona, and his grandchildren Devin, Cassie and Ava.