Diane Murdock Faldyn, 62, of Deer Park, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2019. She was born in Austin, Texas on January 28, 1957, to Winona Murdock Austin and James Broadus Murdock. She married Charles Faldyn on April 5, 1975, in La Grange, Texas.

Diane loved reading, do-it-yourself projects, and spending time with friends, but her true calling was faith and family. Together with her loving husband, she created a welcoming home full of love, laughter, and of course, coffee and conversation. Her children would describe her as selfless, patient, full of compassion, and completely devoted to her seven grandchildren. Her grandkids would say she was fun, always there for them, and made them feel so special.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Murdock.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles Faldyn; daughter, Shannon Champion and husband, Tony, of Kingwood; daughter, Lori Smith and husband, Colby, of Kingwood; son, Chad Faldyn, of Houston; brother, Clyde Murdock and wife, Frances, of Taylor; sister, Janet Sue Adams and husband, Robert, of Cedar Creek; brother, Donald Murdock and wife, Mary, of Austin; brother, Michael Murdock, of Liberty Hill; granddaughters, Abby Champion, Sara Smith, Annie Smith; grandsons, Ryan Champion, Dylan Champion, Jack Smith, Cade Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass took place on Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park, Texas. She was laid to rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the La Grange City Cemetery in La Grange, Texas.