Donald Judson Cole passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 with family by his side after battling Alzheimer's. Don was born on June 13, 1934 in Houston, Texas to William (Bill) and Corinne Cole. After graduating from Pasadena High School in 1952 where he was an outstanding athlete, Don served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Korea. While serving in Korea, he played on the Army All-Star Football team. Soon after receiving an honorable discharge, Don attended McNeese State University on a football scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He also attended Sam Houston State University where he received his Master of Education degree. He began his teaching and coaching career in the Pasadena Independent School District where he met the love of his life, Beverlye Farmer, who was also a teacher and coach. They married in 1965. The majority of his coaching was on the varsity football staff of J. Frank Dobie High School. In 1980, Don joined the private sector for a brief time until the call of coaching brought him to La Porte High School where coached until his retirement in 1990 after having served as an educator and coach for 30 years. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverlye, his son Joe Cole, and his grandson Trevor Cole. Don leaves behind a loving family including his son Judson Cole and his wife Stacey, daughter Janna Bennett and husband Joe, grandchildren Hayden Cole, Cole Bennett, Jake Bennett, and brother Bill Cole and wife Mary Jane. Don lived a long life that was highlighted by personal warmth, a tremendous sense of humor and a passion for football at any level. He was a great husband and father and was quick to show his love for his wife, children and grandchildren - an anomaly for most men of his generation. Don was loyal to his friends and had many active friendships that spanned over a half-century. Always a people person, in his later years he went to his favorite coffee shop every morning to laugh and discuss all things sports and newsworthy. He will be greatly missed! A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00-3:00 at Faust Distributing located at 3001 Gulf Fwy #4903, La Marque, TX 77568. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his name to The at or any animal shelter of your choice.

