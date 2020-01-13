Frankie Mozelle Atherton

Service Information
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX
77303
(936)-756-2126
Obituary
Frankie Mozelle Atherton left this earth on January 10, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1929 in Stamford, Texas to Eutice Robert Sr. and Sally L. Howe. Frankie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd Darrell Atherton; daughters Barbara Kerr and Risa Keelin; brothers Eutice Robert Howe, Jr. and Arlin Eugene Howe; sisters Mollie Jadean Gusler, Evelyn Janice Richardson, and Selma LaNell McMahan. Frankie was a long-time resident of Deer Park, Texas.

She is survived by sons Jimmy (Audie) Atherton, Max (Barbara) Poole, and Robert "Denny" (Debbie) Atherton; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren, and numerous other friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Cashner Fuenral Home in Conroe, with her final resting spot next to Darrell at the Garden Park Cemetery.


Published on yourdeerparknews.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 26, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Conroe, TX   (936) 756-2126
