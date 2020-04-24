Glenda Louise Hoerner (Chain), 71, of Atascocita, TX passed away peacefully in the early evening of Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Kingwood, TX. She was born on May 19, 1948 to Wilma Louise and Bura LaRue Chain. She is survived by her lovingly devoted husband, Edward Hoerner, whom she married on August 2, 1980.

Also surviving are her mother Wilma Chain of Lone Star, MS; her dear son, Bradley (Kenneth Grider) Clark of Atascocita, TX; her brother John (Manilyn) Chain of Lone Star, MS; and several cousins.

Glenda's father, Bura LaRue Chain, preceded her in death.

A proud Texas rose, Glenda was born in Gulfport, MS but moved to La Porte, TX early in life. She graduated from La Porte High School in 1966 and attended San Jacinto College. She later lived for many years in Deer Park, TX before settling with her husband on Lake Houston in Atascocita, TX in 1996.

For the past 25 years, she has worked alongside her husband as Vice President at the company he co-founded, Texas Electric Equipment Company in LaPorte, TX. Their successful business partnership was an inspiring testament to their dedication to one another and to their loving marriage. Prior to arriving at Texas Electric, she worked for many years at Hickham Industries and TRW Inc. Her time at TRW saw her lucky enough to have been inside NASA's Mission Control Center during the 1969 Apollo lunar landing.

Glenda enjoyed old western movies, traveling with her beloved husband, attending live theater in both Houston and New York, boating on Lake Houston, making candy (and other yummy desserts), playing dominos with friends, and spending time with her extended, loving family-especially her beloved, wacky cousins! Her favorite holiday, by far, was Christmas and she delighted in making it a magical day for anyone lucky enough to enjoy it in her presence. A woman of many talents, Glenda was also an accomplished baton twirler in the marching band and even twirled knives and fire batons.

An animal lover, Glenda was a proud human parent (and grandparent) to many lucky animals throughout her life. Her generous, loving heart and crystal blue eyes will be missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life for this remarkable woman will be held at a later date.

The family lovingly requests that memorial contributions be made to: the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org or 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131; or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org or 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY, 10036.