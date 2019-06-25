Jay W Sanders III (Trey) passed away June 21, 2019, in Baytown, Texas. He was born in Pasadena, Texas on July 10, 1967. The family moved to Deer Park where he grew up, graduated from Deer Park High school and attended San Jacinto College.

Trey worked as an Operations Technician for Dow Chemical. He later became a Master Electrician working for Transocean Offshore Drilling for about 15 years working mostly out of Africa and Egypt then in their Houston offices as part of a support team for their rigs throughout the world. In later years he worked for various drilling companies in West Texas and Canada.

His passion was traveling. In his early years he went backpacking across Europe, the western United States, and Peru where he traveled from Lima with locals by foot, bus, train, plane, on perilous mountain roads encountering bandits and other obstacles along the way to Machu Picchu, Nasca Lines, Lake Titicaca and many other sites. With his work he was able to go to Paris, see the pyramids, visit several African countries, and make a transatlantic journey escorting a rig from Argentina to Egypt. He traveled to many countries including Mexico, many in Central America and South America. He loved camping with his children in East Texas, but he also took them to the beaches of Belize, traveled in small boats form Iquitos, Peru down the Amazon to stay in lodges in the jungles along smaller rivers where they walked through the jungles, fished for piranha with native Indians and visited their small villages. At another lodge they stayed with the naturalists who took them into the jungle pointing out the plants and trees they were studying. They were able to zip line across the tops of the jungle trees.

He loved many genres of music from Bob Wills to Bob Marley to native Peruvian music. He loved the local Houston and Austin music scenes, attending local shows with lifelong friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jay and Mary Isabelle sanders who spent their lives in Pt. Arthur, Texas and Gilbert and Alma Reiley who spent their lives in Kenedy, Texas.

He is survived by his dearly loved daughter, Camilla Sanders and son, Colton Sanders of Baytown. He is also survived by his mother and father, Jay and Judy Sanders of Baytown; 2 sisters- Jill McCray and husband Scott and Nicole Donham and husband Richard, both of Deer Park; nieces Samantha McFerrin and husband Sean of League City, Regan Bornheim and daughter Madelyn of Pasadena, Shelby and Kaylee McCrary of Deer Park, nephews Hayden and Braeden Donham of Deer Park, many other family members and his lifelong friends.

The family will be holding a private memorial service.