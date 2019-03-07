Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon C. "Pete" Lucas.

Leon Carr Lucas (Pete)

Leon C. Lucas (Pete), 81, of Deer Park, TX, died February 28, 2019.

He was born May 25, 1937, in Wilson, North Carolina, the son of late Leon Lucas and Creola Bass. He was the younger of 2 siblings. On November 29, 1967, he married Floy Jean Stephens Childress, who survives him.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a cryptographer beginning in 1954 and retiring in 1974. Mr. Lucas did volunteer work at the Houston Food Bank. He was a member and past deacon of the First Baptist Church of Pasadena.

He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Cindy Lucas of Alexandria, VA; Gary and Sandy Childress of Apple Valley, CA; and Jerry and Diane Childress of Irving, TX.; grandchildren, Matt and Emily Lucas; Kathryn Lucas and Andrew McKellips, Larry and Wendi Childress; Christopher and Shawn Childress, and Denise Synatschk; multiple great grandchildren.; and sister, Betty Jean Myrick from Tampa, FL. Mr. Lucas was preceded in death by his daughter; LuRena Lucas; and his granddaughter; Christina Childress.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 8, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pasadena. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to ( )