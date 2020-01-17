Linda T. Langham 73, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Crockett, Texas. She was the wife of Wayne Langham. They shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. Linda was born January 20, 1946 in Houston, Texas. She was the daughter of Marie Allen Templeton and Curtis Wayne Templeton. She and her husband resided in Deer Park, Texas before retiring to Crockett, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Grapeland, Texas where she led the Maratha Ladies Sunday School class for many years. She was also a member Beta Sigma Phi for 30+ years. Linda will be remembered for her infectious smile and laughter. She loved to travel, visiting National Parks and historic places all across the country. Linda was a voracious reader; preferring books about history over fiction. She always said, "Truth really is stranger than fiction." She is survived by her husband, Wayne Langham, children Boyd Langham and Elaine Strickland (Mark Gill), grandchildren, Wade Rieves (Bailey), Brit Langham (Sara) great grandchildren, Jake and Carson Reives and Hunter Langham, sister Lydia Templeton Pittman, numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Gladys Templeton and her infant brother. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the National Park Service (www.nps.gov). To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.