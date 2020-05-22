Celebrating the life of Marian Rita Parr, March 1, 1928 to May 19, 2020. Marian was born to Ella and Clovis Weber in Port Arthur, Texas. She grew up with her three siblings, Georgia, Ellen and John. She attended St. James High School and went on to study at St. Mary's School of Nursing in Galveston, Texas. After finishing college, she married her husband of 66 years, Kenneth N. Parr, Sr., in 1949. They had four children, who they raised in Deer Park, Texas. Marian and Kenny took several missionary trips to Mexico, Romania, and traveled to Israel two times. They also traveled domestically and made it all the way to Alaska! They retired in Harper, Texas until moving back to Deer Park, Texas to be closer to their family. Marian loved her family and was a lady with many passions. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and camping. She also loved her mission trip travels and teaching Sunday school. She was instrumental in developing St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church. She was a member of Faith Bridge Church and loved church activities and gospel music. She also enjoyed swing music from the 1940's. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth N. Parr, Sr. and son Keith Lynn Parr. She is survived by her children Kenneth N. Parr, Jr., Monica Marian Drake, and Kirk Arthur Parr; her grandchildren Tonya Vasquez, Lana Szenda, Marilyn Drake, and Ella Parr; five great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas 77505 from 9:00am until 10:00am. A private family service will begin at 10:00am. All are welcome to attend the graveside services at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.