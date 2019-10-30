Mary Louise Bonneau Garrett went with the angels on October 27, 2019. She was 91 years old and, in her lifetime, she went from a young girl in Brazoria County to raising a wonderful family and traveling the world.

She was born April 29, 1928 to Paul Emile Bonneau and Inez Marie Collins Bonneau at the beginning of the Great Depression. She grew up on a farm outside of Angleton, Texas. During World War II, she wrote letters to her best friend's brother who was a young Seabee in the South Pacific. Soon after the war, she and this young Seabee, John Henry Garrett, met and in 1946 were married.

Mama was the oldest of a large and close-knit family. Being the daughter of a rice farmer and homemaker, she never forgot her roots or family. She was a lady with a big heart who wanted to see all her children and grandchildren have the opportunity to go to college. To this end, she helped the grandchildren with their college financing. She gave generously to the Catholic Church. An avid reader, she actively supported the Deer Park Library. Genealogy was a passion, and she traveled the United States researching the Family history. She was a long-term member of the Jane Long Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. She was always there for us and gave us values and guidance. A mentor to many, she went through life with a kind heart. When God was in need of a special person, he called her home. A gentle soul has now joined her beloved family members who have gone before her.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, her husband John Garrett Sr. and her daughter in law, Barbara Garrett. Also predeceased by her were her beloved brother Donald Bonneau and sisters Josephine Ann Bonneau, Pauline Bonneau Sebesta and Marjorie Bonneau Foudray.

She is survived by her children John Henry Garrett Jr, Linda Marie Garrett Long and husband Delwin James Long, Cathryn Lianne Garrett Beel and husband Junius (Skipper) Beel and Bonnie Louise Garrett Triplett and husband Allen Douglas Triplett.

Also, she is survived by 10 Grandchildren: John Henry Garrett III, Gina Michelle Garrett Karbs, Delwin James Long II, William Garrett Long, Jennifer Lynn Beel Hood, Michael David Beel, Charles Andrew Beel, Daniel Garrett Beel, Lisa Renee Triplett and Lori Lynn Triplett Worden.

She has 16 Great Grandchildren: Garrett Karbs, Morgan Garrett, John Garrett IV, Lilian Long, Jade Pacanek, Isabell Long, Olivia Long, Myles Long, Kaitlyn Collins, Haley Collins, Alex Beel, Leah Beel, James Gamble Beel, Stephen Napier, Bethany Napier and Katlyn Eckler. She was eagerly awaiting the birth of her 17th great grandchild next month.

She also leaves 3 Great-Great Grandchildren: Ava Bickel, Eidyn Bickel and Kennedy Pacanek.

Surviving brothers and sisters are Paul Bonneau (Kelly), Robert Bonneau (Joan), Joyce Bonneau Coley, Dorothy Bonneau Finley (Chuck), Jim Bonneau and sister-in-law Margaret Bonneau. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and close friend Peggy Bonneau.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 1st, at the Grand View Funeral Home from 6PM to 8PM. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at St Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park Saturday, November 2nd at 10AM, followed by internment at Grand View Cemetery.

Pall Bearers are Grandsons John Garrett III, Delwin Long II, William Long, Michael Beel, Charles Beel and Daniel Beel.