M.H. Shepherd, III age 78 of Gatesville, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Memorial services to honor him will be held at a later date.

M.H. Shepherd, III ("Machie", "Shep") was born on December 26, 1941 in Waco, to the late M.H. Shepherd, Jr. and Mildred Grant Shepherd. He was raised in Houston where he attended Stephen F. Austin High School. He then attended Blinn Jr. College in Brenham, where he played football and met the love of his life, Jeanette Tiemann. He later graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Engineering. He married Jeanette on August 18, 1963. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer at Solvay Polymers for over 35 years. M.H. and Jeanette resided and raised a family in Deer Park, until his retirement in 2001, when they moved to Gatesville and started a small cattle ranch. He was an active member and Past President of the Lions Club and also a part of the Methodist Men's group, where he was a member at First United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Sherlyn Clements.

M.H. is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jeanette, daughter, Lori Buckley of Pearland; son, Marshall Shepherd and wife, Rhonda of Deer Park; grandchildren, Brendan Buckley, Nyah Shepherd and Grant Shepherd.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests people wishing to make memorials, contribute to the Methodist Children's Home, http://www.mch.org.