Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal Nichols. View Sign Service Information Grand View Funeral Home 8501 Spencer Highway Pasadena , TX 77505 (281)-479-6076 Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 9:15am, Opal Nichols, loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 80. Opal was born on Thursday, January 11, 1940, in Gilliam, West Virginia to Kelsey Huff and Delphine Holmes. She retired as an Executive Secretary from the City of Pasadena in January 2002 with more than 25 years of service in the Maintenance Services Department. Opal met her soul-mate in Eugene Nichols, and they married on November 6, 1978. Their union created a loving blended family joining her son, Joseph Sharp, and his children Mae Beth Scott, Howard Nichols and Eugene Nichols Jr. Opal enjoyed all things related to honoring America and our veterans, having recently celebrated her 30th year of service with the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 521 in Pasadena, Texas. She served in many roles of leadership throughout her years of service, most recently serving as the unit's Secretary/Treasurer for the last seven years. In addition, she served in the following unit positions: 2nd Vice President, 1st Vice President, and President for Edward H. White, II Unit 521. She also served in appointed positions for the 22nd District, Department of Texas, serving one term as President and three terms as Secretary. She also served in various other organizations supporting service to our nation's veterans. Mostly, Opal loved supporting her family. She was our best friend, mother, and advisor. Her one goal for her family was that they were happy! Thanks to her support and love, she accomplished her mission. She lived life well. If you met her, you loved her. If you were her friend, you likely have some good stories to share, as she could surprise you. Behind that lovely smile, she liked have fun. Opal was preceded in death by her father, Kelsey, her mother Della, her four brothers, and her husband, Eugene. She is survived by her son, Joseph Sharp and wife Diane; her stepdaughter Mae Beth Scott and husband Ralph; stepsons Howard Nichols and wife Jessica, Eugene Nichols, Jr. and wife Bev; sister Verna Huff; brother Denver Huff; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. In light of the global pandemic and in an attempt to protect the health and safety of her many friends, we are holding a family only service on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Grand View Funeral Home located at 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, Texas 77505. Visitation will begin at 1pm with service starting at 2pm with interment to follow at Grand View Memorial Park. Opal requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, she would like for you to make a donation in her honor to Houston Hospice, a veteran's support organization, or the animal protection organization of your choosing.



Published on yourdeerparknews.com from Mar. 24 to Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Deer Park Broadcaster Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close