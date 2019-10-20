Rebecca Ann Eichhorn-Matthews, 75 of Pasadena, Texas surrounded by family and friends went to be with the Lord on 10/10/2019 at 10:47 am after a brief stay at Houston Hospice. Born in Middletown, OH on July 19, 1944 to Robert Eichhorn and Dolly French. She is survived by her daughters Danna Pasley Stedman, Denise Danielle Allen, and Travis Mitchell Matthews as well her Son in Law James Bradley Stedman and two grandchildren Alex P. Stedman, and Adrien J. Stedman.

Ms. Matthews learned to skate before learning to walk. And skate she did into the hearts of many, a natural born beauty and talent she was a competitive champion skater, cheerleader, tap dancer, beauty queen continuing to win pageants well into her senior years, singer, event planner, dog lover and beloved First Baptist Church member attending services and traveling abroad on Holy Land and Travels of Paul tours.

Ms. Matthews attended Miami University in Middletown, Ohio graduating with a degree in Education later teaching school in both Ohio and Texas. In Texas she taught locally in Pasadena ISD, Deer Park ISD, and a private Catholic School. Being an educator was a passion she took past retirement and stayed actively involved in the Deer Park Teachers Retirement Association. Along with teaching she spent some years in the apartment management business as well as always being active in various charities including , March of Dimes and Pet Rescue.

A "Celebration of Life" service will take place Friday October 25th, 2019 at 12:00pm Noon at First Baptist Church Pasadena located at 7500 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena TX 77505 in the Chapel. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to www.classroomgiving.com/we-need-supplies in her name.