Rita Jane Beckey passed away on May 21, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in St. Louis, MO on April 18, 1922. She grew up in Maywood, CA. She won her school letter for Girl All-Sports and was president of the Young Lady Society at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. In WWII she was a riveter for Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, CA building B-17 Bombers. She married Andrew G. Beckey on January 26, 1943 at St. Helen's Catholic Church in South Gate, CA. In 1950 she moved to Minneapolis, MN. During the Korean War she worked for Honeywell making the top secret Norden Bombsight. In 1954 she moved to Deer Park, TX. In 1956 she went to work for the Deer Park School System. She retired in 1986 after working for thirty years. She attended the annual DPISD Awards Banquets, was a member of the Maxwell Center in Deer Park, TX, The Sunshine Club and the Madison Jobe in Pasadena, TX. She was a kind, thoughtful and loving mother and made friends easily. She was known for forming strong social bonds and had many "Best Friends." She was preceded in death by her Andrew G Beckey of Deer Park, Texas and her daughter Sylvia Beckey of New York City. She is survived by her son Colonel Andrew D. Beckey (USA-ret) of San Antonio, TX, her son Arthur Beckey of Navasota, TX and her daughter Rita D Cinquemani of Missouri City, TX. She is survived by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am at St Hyacinth on Friday June 21, 2019 and burial at Bethany Cemetery with a reception at St Hyacinth. A visitation will be at 5:00pm and a rosary at 06:30pm on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Deer Park Funeral Directors. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her name to St Hyacinth.