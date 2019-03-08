Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD V. ARMSTRONG.

Ronald (Ron) Vernon Armstrong, age 79, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born July 28, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Gerald Vernon and Leta Rue (Hitt) Armstrong. He was a member at Springs of Life UPC in Deer Park. Ron attended Galena Park High School. He retired from Texas Department of Criminal Justice working in the prison system. In earlier years, Ron was employed with Brown and Root and was the owner of Royale Carpet Cleaning and Harmony Photography/Life Church Directories.

Ron and his wife Dorothy were very involved in Prison Ministry within the Texas Prison system. A talented musician, he sang and played guitar. Ron spent many years umpiring baseball, where one of his proudest moments was officiating High School Play-off games in the Astrodome. He was also a member of the Deer Park Citizens Police Academy Alumni. He enjoyed participating in Old Time Western Re­enactments. And Ron had a special love for his Bichon pups.

Ron leaves his wife of 39 years, Dorothy Marie (Bluhm) Armstrong, Son Ronald (Ronnie) V. Armstrong Jr. of Deer Park, Daughter Shari (Cirilo) Palacios of Lufkin, TX, Step-son Jerry (Rhonda) Geddes of La Porte, and Step-daughter Annette Geddes of Deer Park. He was Pee Pa to 7 Grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a Sister Marleta (David) Wilkerson of Conroe, TX, Sister-in-law Jean Wright of Hammond, IN, Brother-in-law Fred (Pam) Bluhm of Plain City, OH, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his in-laws Frederick Bluhm and Geneva Bluhm.

A special note of gratitude to Ron's caregivers, from Vantage Hospice for the sincere care and compassion given to Ron with Alzheimer's disease and the support and kindness shown to Dorothy.