Sherman Palmer Fricks, 27 years old, passed away on June 2 nd , 2019 in Deer Park, Texas. He was born on April 22 nd , 1992 in Webster, Texas. Palmer, as he was known by most, recently received a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Human Sciences and Humanities at the University of Houston - Clear Lake.

He had an earnest commitment to helping others. He was a passionate student who supported fellow students and volunteered weekly at a local center for addiction recovery. He had just completed his Senior Year Internship where he connected clients to community resources to ensure their access to the health services they needed.

Palmer was looking forward to a career in social work, and was dedicated to helping in the areas of harm reduction, addiction and mental health. The profession has lost a promising new member.

Palmer leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving mother, Christine McCollom and her husband Michael of Nassau Bay, Texas. Also survived by his father Sherman Fricks, Grandparents Jean Wheelis and Janice McCollom, Aunt Pam Black & Uncle Jimmy Black, Step brother Brent McCollom and his wife Rachael and step sister Tamara McCollom, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

In his honor, a Celebration of Palmer's Life will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 15 th , 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd., Webster, TX 77598.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wheelhouse, PO Box 920, 210 W. Helgra, Deer Park, TX 77536, www.thewheelhouse.org