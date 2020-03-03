Wanda Jean Mathews, 88, of La Porte, Texas passed away February 20, 2020. She was born in Anson, Texas on August 12, 1931 to Alma Jewel Scott and Alton Arvin Francis.

She was a widow. Wanda worked for Gribble Rubber Stamp Co. and for Southwestern Bell - later known as AT&T. She worked as a switchboard operator and retired from AT&T in August 1994.

Wanda was Cookie Chairman for her daughter's Girl Scout Troops. Mother was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She had a passion for music, reading, and gardening and grew both flowers and vegetables. She also enjoyed embroidering and cross stitch and sewing dresses for her daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Rebecca Lea Mathews, granddaughter Virginia Lea Helm and great-granddaughter Ella Patricia Larsen.

Wanda is survived by her brother Donald Arvin Francis and wife Marilyn; sister Myrna Kay White; daughter Linda Diane Sitton and husband Dean; daughter Cheryl Jean Adams and husband Robert; and son Craig Gibson Mathews. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Mother loved our Lord, Jesus Christ and raised her children to know Him.

A special thank you to Gene & Linda Brison for their amazing help creating the memory video.

Visitation was held Friday, February 28th from 12:00PM to 1:00PM in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home. A Celebration of Wanda's Life began at 1:00PM. Immediately following she was laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.