McLYNN
Anna Robb
(nee Richmond) Peacefully, at home with family in Aboyne, following a short illness, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, aged 85 years. Formerly of Southend on Sea, Essex. Lovingly remembered by her children, Sheila, Neil, Andrew and spouses Tony and Fusa, her
grandchildren and great-grandchild Matthew, William (and Laura), Lindsay, Brendan and Fynn. Adored cousin and true friend. Sadly missed by her many golf, bowls and bridge partners. Flowers or donations to Marie Curie through Brian Smith Funeral Services.
Published in Deeside Piper on Oct. 30, 2020
