TAYLOR Philip George (Banchory)
Philip George of Dalvenie, ex Director of Brownlee Plc, Inverness and Aberdeen, died peacefully at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, aged 82 years. Loving husband of the late Margaret, beloved father of John, Graham and Gillian, dear father-in-law of Tracy and grandpa of Cameron, Jamie and Annabel. Funeral service to be held at Banchory West Church, on Friday, January 24, at 11 am, thereafter to Banchory Churchyard, all family and friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Deeside Piper on Jan. 24, 2020