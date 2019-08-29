|
|
A. "Therese" Burns
Newark - "Somewhere over the rainbow" the heavens are cheering the newest member of the home team, A. Therese Burns.
Born in Wilmington, DE on December 10, 1956, triumphantly passed through this life August 25, 2019, celebrating our 23rd Sister Reunion Weekend at her bedside.
Therese was the sister who liberated Sean from his playpen when she came home from school. She purchased two Phillies season tickets annually so she could share games with family and friends. Her favorite athletes spanned many sports, including, but not limited to: Chase Utley, Peyton Manning, Elena Delle Donne and Johnny Bench.
Every day, Therese shared lunch with Bernadette during her rehab in the Eugene du Pont Preventive & Rehabilitation Institute (Pelleport). She was the one who graciously opened her home to any family member needing physical shelter. She rescued each of us through thought, word, or deed during our personal storms.
"Sisters are like stars. You don't always see them but you know they are there." This sentiment perfectly captures Therese's essential nature.
Play ball, Therese!
She was preceded in death by our mother and father, Ida and Cloyce; grandparents Ethel and Earnest, and Clyde and Elsie; aunts and uncles, Janice, Floyd, Alma and Max; and several of her beloved cats. Rejoicing in her glory are her siblings, David, Susan (Harold), Bernadette (Jim), Frank (Patti), Monica, Beth and Sean (Deanna). Remaining on the field to honor and cherish her memory are her favorite nephews and nieces, Sarah and Mary; Rachel, Jason T, Ethan, Natalie and Luke; Brendan, Shannon, Jeremy and Adam; Jason, Kate, Dylan and Kyle; Zachary and Candice; Justin, Kelsey and Sean, Jr., as well as numerous grand nieces and nephews; and her beloved Chase and Molly. We pray she realized the full measure of our love for her.
We are grateful to Reverend Timothy M. Nolan of St. Peter the Apostle, Reverend John McVoy of the Cathedral of St. Peter and the Christiana MICU Care Team.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 521 Harmony Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow at the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Therese requests contributions to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804 or St. Peter the Apostle Organ Restoration Fund at the address listed above.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019