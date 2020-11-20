Aartje "Ans" Goldstein
2/27/1933
11/15/2020
Ans was born in the Netherlands in 1933. Where she was a runway model until 27. There she met our dad, and lived the rest of her life in the US being our Mom and Oma.
Ans was predeceased by her husband, Seymour and left behind Her daughter Ellen (Gabrielle, Michael, Nicholas) Her sons Kim (Peyton,Parker) Jonathan ( Benjamin, Sydny)
She was predeceased by her sons Jeffrey and Scott.
