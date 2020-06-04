Abby Sue (Duncan) Middleton
Abby Sue Middleton (Duncan)

Chadds Ford, PA - Abby Sue Middleton (Duncan), age 53 of Chadds Ford, PA passed away suddenly on May 29, 2020. Abby is survived by her husband, Jay F. Middleton, two sons; James Byron and Christopher John Corcoran, by her father, Donald and Betty Duncan of Wilmington, DE, her mother RuthEllen (Ott) Duncan, and sister Beth Duncan both of Chadds Ford, PA, father and mother-in-law James and Sheila Middleton, her sister-in-law Maura Middleton, brother-in-law Patrick and Kate Middleton, and her niece and nephew Sophie and Joseph Middleton, all of Milton, MA. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Funeral Mass will be live-streamed, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Cornelius Catholic Church. Donations in her memory may be made to either St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 or Salesianum School, 1801 N. Broom St, Wilmington, DE 19802. Funeral arrangements made by Pagano Funeral Home (www.paganofuneralhome.com).




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cornelius Catholic Church
