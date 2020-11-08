Abigail J. Rupert Honey



Wilmington - Abigail J. Rupert Honey, 90, of Wilmington, DE passed away on November 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold B. Rupert and her second husband, William M. Honey, grandsons, Bruce and Eric Quinn and son in law, Michael Scott.



Abigail was the rock and foundation of her family. She is sadly missed by her daughters, Colleen Quinn (Dennis), Lorraine Rupert, Patricia Scott, Maria Kok (Richard) and Kathleen Rupert along with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister in law, Katherine Sudduth and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday November 12th from 9:30-11 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John the Beloved Church at 11:30 AM, 907 Milltown Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Cemetery.









