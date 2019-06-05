Services
Mount Sinai Baptist Church
3079 New Castle Ave
New Castle, DE 19720
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
3079 New Castle Ave.
New Castle, DE
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
3079 New Castle Ave.
New Castle, DE
Pastor Abraham Foster


Abraham Foster

Wilmington, DE - Age 84, departed this life May 29, 2019. Husband of 61 years to Mrs. Helen Foster; father of Olivia Stallings, Francis Reddick, Michelle A. Garnett (Rev. Wesley), and Lisa Foster; brother of Eld. Jesse Foster, Sr., (Eld. Betty), Eva Colson (Ray), Jesse Clark (Sandy), Eld. Elizabeth Dendy, and Jeanette Moore; also survived by 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Fri., June 7th at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 3079 New Castle Ave., New Castle, DE 19720; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.88887
Published in The News Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
