Abraham G. Emanuel
1930 - 2020
Abraham G. Emanuel

Wilmington - Abraham G. Emanuel, age 90, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Abe was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Levy and Anna (Ullman) Emanuel and was a graduate of Cornell University, where he earned his degree in chemical engineering. Just before he was to embark on a new job opportunity with the DuPont Company in 1953, he was drafted into the US Army and served until his honorable discharge in 1955. As he returned to his career at DuPont, he was a member of the American Chemical Society, the American Marketing Association, plus earned his MBA from Hofstra University. Upon his retirement from DuPont, he founded and operated Photo Bug Inc, with stores on Kirkwood Highway and Concord Pike.

Abraham loved to travel and naturally enjoyed photography. He cherished the time he spent with his family and had a special place in his heart for his dog, Rambo.

He is survived by his sons, David (Lynn) and Keith (Virginia); his grandchildren, Julie Byers (James), Olivia Saienni (Scot), and Jacob; his great-grandchildren, Neva, Archer, and Parker; and his nieces, Christy, Anna Lee, Robin(Paul) and Heather.

In addition to his parents, Abraham is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Clark) Emanuel; his brother, Myron Emanuel (Maude, also deceased); and his grandson, Michael.

The Emanuel Family would like to thank the staff at Friends Home and Willow Tree Hospice in Kennett Square, for their care and compassion.

A private interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Details will be forthcoming.

Contributions in Abraham's memory can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.

Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
