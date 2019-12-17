|
Abraham W. Livingston "Abe"
Wilmington - Born in North, South Carolina on September 21, 1937; departed this life on December 11, 2019. Son of John Wesley Livingston and Rachel Hallmon Livingston. Service of celebration will be held 9:30am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ezion Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Walnut Street, Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 8:30am-9:30am. Interment in Silverbrook Cemetery.
