Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Ezion Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
800 N. Walnut Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abraham Livingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abraham W. "Abe" Livingston


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abraham W. "Abe" Livingston Obituary
Abraham W. Livingston "Abe"

Wilmington - Born in North, South Carolina on September 21, 1937; departed this life on December 11, 2019. Son of John Wesley Livingston and Rachel Hallmon Livingston. Service of celebration will be held 9:30am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ezion Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Walnut Street, Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 8:30am-9:30am. Interment in Silverbrook Cemetery.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abraham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -