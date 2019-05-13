|
|
Achille Gilbert Capaldi
Wilmington - Wilmington Builder for over 60 years
Gilbert (Achille) Capaldi of Wilmington, Delaware passed peacefully at home on May 11th surrounded by his loving family and companion. He was 89 years old.
Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Achille "Gil" and Madalyn Capaldi. A graduate of Sallies and since 1948, Gil and his father contributed greatly to our Wilmington community with construction of numerous commercial buildings, churches and schools for the diocese of Wilmington and State of Delaware.
Visitation by family and friends will be at St. Anthony Church 10:00-11:00 on Wednesday, May 15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019