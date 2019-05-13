Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Achille Gilbert Capaldi Obituary
Achille Gilbert Capaldi

Wilmington - Wilmington Builder for over 60 years

Gilbert (Achille) Capaldi of Wilmington, Delaware passed peacefully at home on May 11th surrounded by his loving family and companion. He was 89 years old.

Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Achille "Gil" and Madalyn Capaldi. A graduate of Sallies and since 1948, Gil and his father contributed greatly to our Wilmington community with construction of numerous commercial buildings, churches and schools for the diocese of Wilmington and State of Delaware.

Full obituary can be read at www.chandlerfuneralhome.com

Visitation by family and friends will be at St. Anthony Church 10:00-11:00 on Wednesday, May 15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019
