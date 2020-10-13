1/1
Adair T. Plenty
2002 - 2020
Adair T. Plenty

New Castle - Age 18, was born March 27, 2002 and departed this life October 03, 2020. Survived by his devoted grandmother, Dorothea L. Vann; siblings, Amyra M. Vann, Alexis L. Vann and Abian S. Plenty; nephew, Lamont Corey, Jr., parents, Stewart D. Plenty and Teresa L. Vann; his beloved, Destiny Wilson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life, 11AM Thurs., Oct. 15th at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing 9am until 10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
