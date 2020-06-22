Adam Cunningham
Adam Cunningham

Adam "Scotty" Cunningham, 88, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on June 12th after a short illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Cunningham; daughter, Lynn Evans (Joe); granddaughters, Kyle Evans Gay (Olin) and Elizabeth Evans (Chris Rattray); and two great-granddaughters. A virtual celebration of Adam's life will be held on Tuesday, June 30th. For service details, a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
