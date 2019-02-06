|
|
Adam T. Kupis Sr.
Bear - Adam Thaddeus Kupis Sr., age 77, of Bear, DE passed away on February 1, 2019. Adam was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Adam R. and Helen G. Kupis. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1960 and was on the swim team. A proud American, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Adam retired from General Motors where he worked for 36 years as a supervisor in the paint department. Adam earned a black belt and was an instructor in Tae Kwon Do. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, gardener, and Eagles fan. He was a member of the Brandywine Gun Club. Adam was a lifetime fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted family man and his greatest joy was time spent with them. Adam will be dearly missed.
Adam is survived by his son, Adam T. Kupis Jr. and his wife, Lisa; son-in-law, Arthur Carl; his grandchildren: Alissa Brooks (John), Angela Carl (Cody), Adam Kupis III, Amber Carl, Joel Kupis (Emma), Breana Kupis, and Lauren Kupis; and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheran Kupis; and his daughter, Rebecca Carl.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10-11 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Adam's life will take place at 11 AM. A committal service will military honors will follow at 1 PM in the chapel of Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Salvation Army, 400 North Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019