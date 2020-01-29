|
Adele DiRienzo
Newark - Adele DiRienzo, 93 of Newark, passed away on January 27th, 2020.
Adele was born in Introdaqua, Italy to the late Gabriele and Adelina Giuliani. She then migrated to Venezuela and married her beloved husband, Vincent, in 1954. Adele was a devout Catholic and enjoyed being an active parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church and continued enjoying weekly masses at Little Sisters Of the Poor, where she lived. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She made fantastic Sunday dinners. Above all she took the most pride in being the loving matriarch, who was affectionally referred to as Nonna.
Adele is survived by her sons Tony (Donna), Nino (Chrys), and Vince (Irina); grandchildren Tara, Anthony, Nicholas, Mark, Nicole, Matthew, Alexis, and Sophia; and siblings Tony Giuliani and Archangelo Giuliani. She was preceded in death by her husband Vincent DiRienzo; and 5 siblings.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses Holly and Christine at Manor Care for the exceptional care they provided to Adele.
An evening viewing will be held 6 PM to 8PM Friday, January 31st, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 1st, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, or to help the Little Sisters who care for the elderly poor at:
Little Sister of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Center, 185 Salem Church Rd, Newark, DE 19713.
Or on line at: littlesistersofthepoordelaware.org
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020